French police are investigating the disappearance of 50kg of cocaine from a secure room at the police headquarters in Paris, officials say.

The drugs, worth around 3m euros ($4m; £2.4m), were locked behind armoured doors after being seized from a gang.

Only three senior officers had keys to the room, and French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has promised to "deal mercilessly" with the culprits if the theft proves to be an inside job.

Hugh Schofield reports.