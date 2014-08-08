Media player
Football gives homeless people a boost, say scientists
Danish sports scientists are calling on authorities around the world to help the homeless play football as a way of improving their health and well-being.
Studies carried out at Copenhagen University show that playing football for three months significantly boosted aerobic fitness, muscularity and sense of balance.
Malcolm Brabant reports.
