Voting has been taking place in Turkey's first ever direct presidential election.
Previously presidents were appointed by parliament, but now the Turkish people have the opportunity to choose.
There are three candidates including current president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu and Selahattin Demirtas, who is Kurdish.
Mr Demirtas's presence on the ballot paper is historic since the Kurds were at war with the Turkish state until a few years ago.
Mark Lowen reports from a polling station in Ankara.
10 Aug 2014
