Cable car in Tbilisi
Nato unveils plans for closer relations with Georgia

Nato has unveiled new plans for closer relations with Georgia. The relationship has long been opposed by neighbouring Russia, with Georgia already contributing to Nato-led operations and cooperating with allies and partner countries.

Many Georgians sympathise with Ukraine in its fight against pro-Russian separatists in the east. Many are reminded of the events which led to Georgia's breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia - and the war it sparked between Russia and Georgia in 2008.

From Tbilisi, Rayhan Demytrie reports.

  • 03 Sep 2014
