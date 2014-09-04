Media player
Nato summit: Russia criticised over Ukraine crisis
Nato has called on Russia to step back from confrontation over eastern Ukraine.
Speaking during a summit in Wales, the organisation's Secretary General, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, said leaders were sending a clear message that the alliance stood with Ukraine.
The topic of Islamic State is also on the agenda, with David Cameron saying that he will not rule out air strikes against IS, which is holding a British hostage.
Nick Robinson reports.
04 Sep 2014
