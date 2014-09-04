Media player
Nato chief: Putin 'wants zone of Russian influence'
President Putin wants to establish a "zone of Russian influence" in neighbouring countries, according to Nato's Secretary-General.
Anders Fogh Rasmussen was speaking as leaders of the alliance meet in Wales to discuss their response to Russia's alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict,
Mr Rasmussen told the BBC that President Putin wanted to see "protracted, frozen conflicts in the neighbourhood" to stop countries which used to be in its sphere of influence from building ties with the European Union and Nato.
04 Sep 2014
