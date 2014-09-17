What can Scotland learn from Czechoslovakia?
There are plenty of questions about what will happen if the majority of people in Scotland vote Yes in the referendum, but there are also plenty of examples of relatively new independent nations.
One country that is now two nations is the former Czechoslovakia.
It is now 21 years since it was divided into two sovereign states, in what was dubbed "The Velvet Divorce".
Rob Cameron reports from Prague on what lessons can be learned from the Czechoslovakian example.