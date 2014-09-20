Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Huge relief' as Turkish hostages freed from IS
Dozens of Turkish hostages seized by Islamic State (IS) in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul in June have been released and arrived back in Turkey.
The hostages were seized from Turkey's consulate after IS militants captured Mosul in a rapid advance in June.
They included diplomats and their families as well as soldiers.
The BBC's Mark Lowen said there was huge relief in Turkey as the safe return of hostages returned, but that Ankara was unlikely to change its position and become involved in international action against IS.
-
20 Sep 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window