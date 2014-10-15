Media player
Serbia Albania match abandoned after drone sparks clashes
A European Championship qualifier between Serbia and Albania has been abandoned after a drone flew over the stadium carrying a flag emblazoned with a black eagle, the symbol for Greater Albania.
It prompted scuffles among players and fans on the Partizan Stadium pitch.
The match was suspended in the 41st minute.
Guy Delauney reports.
15 Oct 2014
