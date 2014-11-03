Turkish Coastal Safety boat tows capsized vessel
Turkey migrant boat sinks in Bosphorus, killing 24

At least 24 people have been killed and scores are missing after a boat said to be carrying migrants sank off the north coast of Istanbul, officials say.

The accident took place where the Bosphorus meets the Black Sea.

Mark Lowen reports.

