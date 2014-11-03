Media player
Turkey migrant boat sinks in Bosphorus, killing 24
At least 24 people have been killed and scores are missing after a boat said to be carrying migrants sank off the north coast of Istanbul, officials say.
The accident took place where the Bosphorus meets the Black Sea.
Mark Lowen reports.
03 Nov 2014
