Relatives and friends of the victims of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MHI7 disaster attend a commemoration ceremony
MH17 Dutch memorial day: Victims honoured in Amsterdam

Hundreds of bereaved family members and friends of passengers who died in the Malaysia Airlines MH17 disaster have gathered in the Dutch capital Amsterdam to commemorate the dead.

Nearly 200 of the plane's 298 victims came from the Netherlands.

Ukraine and Western countries accuse pro-Russian rebels of shooting the plane down with a Russian-made missile, an accusation which Russia denies.

  • 10 Nov 2014
