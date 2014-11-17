Media player
'Highly contagious' bird flu found at Netherlands farm
A highly contagious strain of bird flu has been discovered at a poultry farm in the Netherlands.
All 150,000 hens are being killed, after the H5N8 strain was detected in the village of Hekendorp.
A 72-hour ban has also been imposed on transporting poultry products.
Anna Holligan reports from the farm.
