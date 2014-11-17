Men in protective suits carrying crate of hens
'Highly contagious' bird flu found at Netherlands farm

A highly contagious strain of bird flu has been discovered at a poultry farm in the Netherlands.

All 150,000 hens are being killed, after the H5N8 strain was detected in the village of Hekendorp.

A 72-hour ban has also been imposed on transporting poultry products.

Anna Holligan reports from the farm.

