A man walks the streets in Russia
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Award winning documentary on Russia's anti-gay vigilantes

The Rory Peck Awards pay tribute to the freelance journalists who risk their lives to bring us pictures from difficult and dangerous places.

The 2014 special Sony Impact Award went to Ben Steele for his documentary which investigates the Russian vigilantes intimidating the country's gay community.

Caroline Hawley reports.

  • 28 Nov 2014
Go to next video: Prestigious prize for CAR journalist