French intervention police are seen at the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket
Paris supermarket siege: 'Everyone was running'

A gunman has seized hostages at a kosher supermarket in Paris, as police further north have cornered the two Charlie Hebdo massacre suspects.

A police officer told the BBC that two people were killed after a gunman - believed to be the killer of a policewoman in Montrouge - entered the supermarket near Porte de Vincennes.

Michael Rudy lives near the supermarket and described what he saw.

  • 09 Jan 2015
