President Obama has said that the United States stands with the people of France after terrorists attacks in Paris.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have been directly impacted. We grieve with you. We fight alongside you to uphold our values, the values that we share," he said.

Obama was speaking in Tennessee ahead of an event to announce a new education initiative.

His remarks came after police stormed two hostage sights in the Paris area, killing three hostage-takers including two brothers suspected of carrying out the shooting at the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday.