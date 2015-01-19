Media player
Pope: 'Catholics do not have to be like rabbits'
Pope Francis has supported the right of parents to choose the size of their families, saying good Roman Catholics did not have to keep having children.
He told reporters on his flight home from the Philippines that the church supported safe, responsible parenthood.
19 Jan 2015
