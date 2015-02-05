Media player
Ukraine crisis: On the ground in embattled Debaltseve
Diplomatic efforts are under way to end renewed fighting in eastern Ukraine.
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are meeting in the capital Kiev in an effort to kick-start a new peace initiative.
US Secretary of State John Kerry, who is also in Kiev, said the US wanted a diplomatic solution, but would not close its eyes to Russian aggression.
James Reynolds reports from the embattled town of Debaltseve, as residents wait to be escorted to safety by the Ukrainian military.
05 Feb 2015
