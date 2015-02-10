Media player
Strauss-Kahn pimping trial: Topless protest at court
The former head of the International Monetary Fund, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, has denied committing any crime, during testimony at his trial on charges of pimping in northern France.
He is accused of helping to procure women for sex parties for an alleged prostitution ring based at a hotel in Lille.
Mr Strauss-Kahn admits he attended the parties but says he did not know the women were being paid.
As he arrived in court, topless protesters from the Femen activist group jumped on his car, with "pimps, clients, guilty" painted on their chests. They were taken away by police, as Annita McVeigh reports.
10 Feb 2015
