Copenhagen hit by second deadly shooting
A shooting near a synagogue in Copenhagen has left one person dead and two injured, hours after a deadly attack at a cafe in the city.
In the second shooting one person died after being shot in the head, and two police officers were wounded. The attacker is believed to have fled.
Earlier, a gunman killed one person and injured three at a free speech debate attended by a Swedish cartoonist.
It is not clear if the two shootings are connected. Malcolm Brabant reports from Copenhagen.
15 Feb 2015
