Denmark holds vigil after shootings
Tens of thousands of people have taken part in vigils across Denmark in memory of the two men killed at the weekend in gun attacks on a synagogue and an event promoting free speech.
In Copenhagen, an estimated 30,000 people gathered to observe a minute's silence.
Sarah Corker reports.
17 Feb 2015
