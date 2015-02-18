Media player
Copenhagen shootings: Danish queen 'proud of her people'
Denmark's queen has said that she is proud of the way that her countrymen have responded to the shootings in Copenhagen.
Margrethe II said that whilst people had been shocked by the attack, she did not think that many were surprised, because they had suspected that Denmark could be a target.
She also addressed the issue of integration in Denmark - saying that whilst integrating into a different culture is hard, it is not impossible, adding that her own husband, Crown Prince Henrik had himself integrated into Danish society.
18 Feb 2015
