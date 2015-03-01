Media player
Boris Nemtsov murder: Former PM Kasyanov pays tribute
Thousands of people are expected to attend a memorial rally in memory of Boris Nemtsov in Moscow on Sunday.
Mr Nemtsov - a leading opposition politician - was shot dead on Friday. He had been planning to hold a march opposing the government - which has now been turned into a memorial to him.
Sarah Rainsford has been speaking to the prominent opposition leader and former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov about Mr Nemtsov.
01 Mar 2015
