Germany's parliament has passed a law making it compulsory for the country's biggest companies to appoint more women to their boards.
From next year, around 100 of Germany's largest businesses must ensure 30% of their supervisory boards are women.
Dr Sigrid Evelyn Nikutta, Chief Executive of BVG, speaks to Jenny Hill and explains the inequalities women face in the workplace.
06 Mar 2015
