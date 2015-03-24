Germanwings Airbus
Alps plane crash: Germanwings airliner downed in France

A German passenger plane en route from Barcelona to Duesseldorf has crashed in the French Alps with 150 people on board, it's believed there are no survivors.

France's President Francois Hollande has described it as tragedy, and pledged to find the causes.

The plane was operated by Germanwings, a subsidiary of Germany's national airline Lufthansa.

