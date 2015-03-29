Video

When Ukraine and Russia-backed rebels signed a ceasefire deal last month in Minsk, they agreed that Ukraine would regain control of the country's border with Russia.

Kiev accuses Moscow of continuing to supply rebels with weapons and says that control of the border is crucial for success of the truce.

Natalia Antelava and Abdujalil Abdurasulov travelled to the border where international observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) are monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire.

They met with OSCE Deputy Chief Monitor, Alexander Hug, and General Alexander Lencov, Deputy commander of the Ground Forces of the Russian Army.