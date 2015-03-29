Memorial at Duesseldorf Airport to victims of Germanwings Alps plane crash
Leaked transcript describes Alps plane's last moments

Seventy-eight distinct strands of DNA have been isolated by forensics teams working at the scene of the Germanwings plane crash in southern France.

The cockpit voice recorder suggested the co-pilot Andreas Lubitz crashed the plane deliberately.

A transcript leaked to German media revealed the frenzied final minutes before the crash, with the pilot, locked out of the cockpit, shouting "open the damn door!"

Jenny Hill reports.

