Italy is at the forefront of a humanitarian crisis, a crisis prompted by the desperation of hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing war and economic misery to reach Europe's shores.

Stephen Sackur speaks to Paolo Gentiloni, Italy's Foreign Minister, about the scale of the migration challenge and the recent tragedy in the Mediterranean, where more than 800 people died when a migrant boat capsized.

Mr Gentiloni said: "We all should feel shame because when you lose human lives, hundreds, but also dozens of human lives, as Europeans, with our values, our values of liberty,... we should feel ashamed - Italians, British, Germans, French, Greece, everyone."

