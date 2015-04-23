BBC reporter Rayhan Demytrie reporting on canonisation ceremoy at Armenian Cathedral at Etchmiadzin, near Yerevan in Armenia
Armenia: Victims of Ottoman killings canonised

The Armenian Apostolic Church has conducted a ceremony in which Armenian victims of the Ottoman-era mass killings have been canonised as saints.

From the main Armenian Cathedral at Etchmiadzin, the BBC's Rayhan Demytrie sent this report.

