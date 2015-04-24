Media player
Voices from Armenia's past, 100 years after massacre
It is 100 years since hundreds of thousands of Armenians were rounded up during a mass deportation at the height of World War One.
They died at the hands of troops and militia from what was then the Ottoman Empire - the power that later became modern Turkey.
Fergal Keane reports from Turkey, where, 12 years ago, he spoke to some of those that lived through the massacre.
24 Apr 2015
