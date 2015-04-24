Armenian Bedros Gezoulian looking at sea
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Voices from Armenia's past, 100 years after massacre

It is 100 years since hundreds of thousands of Armenians were rounded up during a mass deportation at the height of World War One.

They died at the hands of troops and militia from what was then the Ottoman Empire - the power that later became modern Turkey.

Fergal Keane reports from Turkey, where, 12 years ago, he spoke to some of those that lived through the massacre.

  • 24 Apr 2015
Go to next video: 'They took them to kill them'