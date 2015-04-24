Video

Commemorations have been taking place in Armenia and other countries to mark the centenary of the start of mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks.

Flowers were laid and a minute's silence held at the memorial for the victims on the outskirts of the capital, Yerevan. Events also took place in Berlin, Tehran and Beirut.

Armenia says up to 1.5 million people died in the killings, a figure disputed by Turkey.

Turkey strongly objects to the use of the term genocide to describe the killings and the issue has soured relations between the nations.