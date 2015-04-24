Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ukraine conflict: 'There's no ceasefire'
The BBC's Tom Burridge reports from Shyrokyne in east Ukraine, where he witnessed mortar fire from pro-Russian troops despite the ceasefire agreement.
A truce between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian rebels in east Ukraine was brokered by the West in Minsk in February.
Ukraine accuses Russia of arming the rebels and sending Russian troops over the border - a claim Moscow denies.
Camera: Stuart Antrobus. Producer: Will Vernon.
-
24 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window