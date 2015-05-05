Video

The Greek government has told the BBC that at least 18,000 migrants have arrived into the country by sea this year, putting the country on track to surpass the numbers of migrants that reached their shores in 2014.

Off the tiny island of Leros, a few miles from the Turkish coast, the Greek coastguard is picking people out of the sea almost on a daily basis.

The BBC's Murad Shishani was the first journalist from an international broadcaster to be allowed on board a Greek search and rescue mission in the Mediterranean.

Video Journalist: Paul Harris; Producers: Vladimir Hernandez, Natalie Vickerman and Daphne Tolis.