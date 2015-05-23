Media player
Ireland gay marriage: Crowds celebrate 'yes' vote
The Republic of Ireland has voted overwhelmingly to legalise same-sex marriage in a historic referendum.
More than 62% voted in favour of amending the country's constitution to allow gay and lesbian couples to marry.
There was a festival-like atmosphere outside Dublin Castle as the result was announced and a joyful reaction.
"We're equal finally," said one woman. "It's the most important day of my life so far," added another.
23 May 2015
