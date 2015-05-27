Video

US prosecutors have accused several officials from football's governing body Fifa of racketeering, fraud and money laundering involving tens of millions of dollars over 24 years.

Prosecutors said they had discovered a dozen schemes, including one awarding the 2010 World Cup to South Africa.

Swiss police arrested seven people in a dawn raid in Zurich, on suspicion of accepting and paying millions of dollars in bribes.

Dan Roan reports.