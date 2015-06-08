Video

At least 42,000 migrants have arrived by boat in Greece this year, according to the latest UN figures.

For some, that is just the start of their journey.

The BBC followed one Syrian family after they arrived on the Greek island of Leros, until they reached Germany 27 days later.

Much of Latifah, Ahmed and their three children's journey was made on foot.

You can read more on Europe's migrant crisis on this BBC special report page.