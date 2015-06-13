Media player
Swedish royal wedding: Prince Carl Philip marries Sofia Hellqvist
A former reality-TV star and glamour model has become a princess, marrying the man who is third in line to the Swedish throne.
Sofia Hellqvist, 30, married 36-year-old Prince Carl Philip at a lavish ceremony in the chapel of Stockholm's Royal Palace.
Thousands of well-wishers lined the streets for the event, despite polls suggesting the Swedish royal family's popularity is waning.
13 Jun 2015
