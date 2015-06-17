The memorial depicts two life-size soldiers struggling to close a gate at Hougoumont farm
Prince Charles has unveiled a memorial to the British soldiers who fought at the Battle of Waterloo.

The prince and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the Belgian battlefield, before unveiling the memorial at Hougoumont farm, a key site in the fighting.

Events are marking the 200th anniversary of the battle, which cost thousands of British and allied lives in the defeat of Napoleon's forces.

