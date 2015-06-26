Video

Police in France are questioning a number of people after a suspected Islamist attack on a chemicals plant in the south east of the country, in which a man was decapitated.

The French interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve said a 35-year-old suspect arrested at the scene, Yassin Salhi, had been monitored by police for two years from 2006 but did not have a criminal record.

His wife is among those detained. Speaking earlier from her home, she told French radio station Europe 1 that she was shocked at the news of her husband's arrest.

"My sister-in-law said 'switch on the TV, the news is on' and she's crying. My heart feels like it's going to stop. I don't understand anything. On the news it said a 'terrorist act' but it's not possible," she said.