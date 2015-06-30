Media player
Greece IMF deadline: What happens next?
The future of the Greek economy and its existence in the eurozone will be decided over the next few days.
A deal that lets Greece receive funds in time to make the €1.6bn payment due to the IMF by 01:00 Wednesday Greek time (22:00 GMT) now looks virtually impossible.
Ros Atkins looks at what may happen next.
30 Jun 2015
