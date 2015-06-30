IMF deadline graphic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Greece IMF deadline: What happens next?

The future of the Greek economy and its existence in the eurozone will be decided over the next few days.

A deal that lets Greece receive funds in time to make the €1.6bn payment due to the IMF by 01:00 Wednesday Greek time (22:00 GMT) now looks virtually impossible.

Ros Atkins looks at what may happen next.

  • 30 Jun 2015
Go to next video: Tourists take bundles of cash to Greece