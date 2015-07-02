Media player
Greece's divided government - explained in one minute
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will need to win over the support of the Greek people in a crucial referendum on an international bailout this weekend.
But can he even count on the support of his own governing coalition?
BBC News explains, in less than 60 seconds.
Reporter: Ros Atkins Video journalist: Mohamed Madi
