Pamplona bull run: Runners describe injuries

Some of those taking part in the annual running of the bulls in Pamplona have been describing their experience.

Several people were injured in the event which forms part of the San Fermin festival - an eight-day celebration of the town's patron saint.

On Saturday an anti-bull running protest was held outside the Pamplona bullring.

  • 07 Jul 2015