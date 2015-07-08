Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
Boos and cheers for Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was greeted with both cheers and booing as he arrived to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Discussions are continuing in Brussels to try to find a solution to Greece's debt crisis, after Sunday's referendum in which the Greek people rejected the terms of a bailout deal.

