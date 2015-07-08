Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boos and cheers for Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was greeted with both cheers and booing as he arrived to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Discussions are continuing in Brussels to try to find a solution to Greece's debt crisis, after Sunday's referendum in which the Greek people rejected the terms of a bailout deal.
-
08 Jul 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-33439017/boos-and-cheers-for-greek-prime-minister-alexis-tsiprasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window