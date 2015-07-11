Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Serbian PM jeered and pelted by crowd at Srebrenica
The Serbian prime minister has fled a commemoration of the Srebrenica massacre after people threw water bottles and other objects at him.
One of his colleagues told the Associated Press that Aleksandar Vucic was hit in the face by a stone and his glasses were broken.
The ceremony was held to mark 20 years since the massacre of 8,000 Muslims in the Bosnian town.
-
11 Jul 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-33492793/serbian-pm-jeered-and-pelted-by-crowd-at-srebrenicaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window