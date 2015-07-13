Eurozone leaders have agreed to offer Greece a third bailout, after marathon talks in Brussels.

But a senior minister has said that European institutions will not immediately provide more emergency lending to Greek banks.

Rania Antonopoulos said the banks would remain closed until at least Wednesday night, after the parliament in Athens votes on the new rescue package.

She told the BBC the combination of austerity measures, and the temporary closure of Greek banks, would tip the country back into serious recession.