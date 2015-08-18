Migrant clambers on board through a narrow window
Refugees struggle to board Macedonian train to Europe

Hundreds of refugees from the Middle East, Asia and Africa have crowded a platform of a local railway station in Macedonia to take them to Serbia.

The route is becoming increasingly popular for those looking to gain asylum in Europe because it avoids deadly boat crossings in the Mediterranean Sea.

Elaine Jung reports.

