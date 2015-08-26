Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Lesbos migrants living in a 'wasteland'
More than 30,000 migrants, mainly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, have arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos since the start of August, according to Amnesty International.
It has described their living conditions as "dreadful" as the new arrivals wait to leave Lesbos for mainland Greece and on to northern Europe.
The BBC's Chris Buckler reports.
-
26 Aug 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window