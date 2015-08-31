Smoke rises near the parliament building in Kiev as activists clash with police officers
Violent clashes erupt outside Ukraine parliament

A Ukrainian police officer has died and 100 others have been hurt during clashes with protesters outside parliament in Kiev.

Crowds were demonstrating against planned constitutional changes providing autonomy for the disputed eastern region.

David Stern reports from Kiev.

