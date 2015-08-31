Video

Britain, France and Germany have called for reception centres to be set up, and the finger printing of migrants and refugees, once they arrive in Europe.

The three countries have requested an emergency EU meeting, to be held in Brussels in two weeks time, to discuss "concrete" measures to better deal with the increasing numbers of new arrivals.

A focal point has been the Hungarian border with Serbia and Romania, where thousands of people have crossed in recent weeks, despite a 100-mile razor wire fence being built to keep them out.

The BBC's Damian Grammaticas reports from the city of Szeged.