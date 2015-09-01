Video

As the war in Syria shows no sign of slowing, over four million Syrians have fled the country in the search for a new life.

Most of them, around three million, end up in crowded refugee camps and cities in neighbouring countries like Lebanon and Turkey.

Others follow what is becoming a well-worn route up through Europe to seek sanctuary there.

The BBC's James Reynolds follows the trail of a Syrian migrant called Nour, as she travels 2,000 miles through nine countries to fulfil her dream of applying for asylum in Sweden.