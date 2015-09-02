Hundreds of migrants have camped out overnight outside a major railway station in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, after police sealed off the terminal to stop them travelling through the EU.

The whole EU is struggling to deal with an unprecedented influx of migrants, with thousands trying to reach Europe to escape war zones in the Middle East, and poverty and turmoil in Africa.

The BBC's Nick Thorpe said that the migrants in Budapest, mostly from the Middle East, were now "trapped" there - with some huddled in an underground area beneath the station.